News from the Walking X Ranch

Milk cow blue streak

My Aunt Lois, who was married to my Dad’s brother Keith, is the sweetest, kindest lady that you can even imagine. Even with four kids and some of us cousins there, I don’t ever remember her really losing her sweet manner. Her words were always gentle and she never spoke an even remotely bad word that I ever heard as I grew up around her. Still hasn’t and she’s 93.

At their place, no one said dang, darn, or any other even close to cuss words, or Uncle Keith would deal with you. He never used them either, so that was fair.

For once, I wasn’t there when this story happened but heard it from my cousin. For most of my growing up years, I remember that they had a milk cow named Sleepy. There may have been others before or after, but Sleepy is who I remember. She was a pretty Jersey/Hereford cross, light red with a hint of brindle on her sides, and a white face with spots around her big, brown eyes. Sleepy was really gentle.

But, about once a year, she would kick whoever was milking her. No real reason, just felt obligated to I guess.

On this day, my cousin Sandy and her little friend Penny were in the hay stack in the barn playing with the kittens. They heard Aunt Lois talking to Sleepy and putting her into the stanchion and sitting down to milk. Being kids, they were being sneaky and didn’t let Aunt Lo know that they were there. They could hear the milk streaming into the bucket. Just as they peaked through the cracks in the wall above the stanchion, Sleepy let fly with her annual kick. Aunt Lois was tossed backwards out the nearby door and landed in a sitting position on the ground in the corral, milk dripping off of her hair and face and soaking her dress, and the dress’s hem was above her knees.

They watched in wonder, sure that this time, under these circumstances, they’d finally hear a discouraging word from Sandy’s Mom. Aunt Lois seemed to be swelling up for an eruption as she wiped the milk out of her eyes. Her cheeks got red, her mouth pursed up, and a frown cut a groove between her sparkling blue eyes.

Those little girls were about to burst when Aunt Lois finally spoke in a very deep, angry voice. She said “Why you… you…. you… you…. YOU OLD SWEETHEART YOU!”.

That was it. As angry and probably bruised as she was, she could not say anything worse. She picked herself up, grabbed the bucket, and sat back down to finish her job. Her two watchers hurriedly exited the barn the other way and dissolved in giggles when they got out of earshot of Aunt Lois.

It was years later before Aunt Lois even knew she’d had a witness to her vitriolic, for her, outburst. She never held a grudge against Sleepy either and always lavished petting and attention on her. Aunt Lois is the epitome of a lady and has been a shining example to me for my entire life.