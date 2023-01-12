News from the Walking X Ranch

An unlikely family

A bit over a dozen years ago, I had a hound dog. Emma was a Walker/Blue Tick cross that scaled at 63 pounds. I’d never desired to have a hound as I used cow dogs, but, my son had gotten her when he was in high school and she chose me as her person. Of course. So when he left home, I had a hound dog.

I also wasn’t a “dog in the house” person, but, since Emma had typical hound dog hair with a bare belly, she wintered in the house. Because she was my hound, I had “ruined” her by teaching her obedience and good manners, no unauthorized barking or baying, plus had rigidly discouraged the chasing of cats. So, Emma was a lovely, well mannered, perfectly house trained, hound dog, besides being funny and very smart. My devoted companion for years.

My tender heart and soft head had caused me to save two dying kittens I had found in the barn. Their mother had left them to their own devices when they were about three weeks old. Starving, dehydrated and freezing, I had packed them to the house and saved them. They had bounced back from the threshold of death and were really cute and spunky, though very small.

I had carefully introduced Emma to the kittens and she had inspected them closely and decided to tolerate them. She was still grappling with the idea of not chasing the outside big cats, so I kept an eye on her whenever they were out of their box. She ignored the kittens.

One morning, I had fed and bathed the kittens and let them down to run around a bit while I worked in the kitchen. Emma was soaking up a sunbeam in the living room as I worked. I realized I hadn’t seen the kittens for a while, so went to check on them. I looked in their usual spots and they weren’t there. I widened my search. I looked under the beds, in the closets, behind the shower curtain, under the sofa, behind and under the chairs, behind the piano, and still no kittens.

As I searched the house from one end to the other, I repeatedly stepped over Emma’s body in the sunbeam. She was laying with her head on her paws, ears flopped out over her front legs, and each time I stepped over her or near her, her big, soulful eyes followed me. But, she never moved.

My anxiety over the kittens was becoming intense. Where in the world could they be? I sat down in my chair in the living room to assess the situation and my eyes fell on Emma. She was looking at me. My heart lurched. Surely she hadn’t. No. She wouldn’t have eaten the kittens, though they were bite size for her. Or would she have?

Of course, I asked her if she had. She stared right at me, head on her paws, and flopped her tail on the floor, but wouldn’t lift her head as would be normal. I kneeled down on the floor next to her and she still didn’t move. I lifted one of her silky ears and looked under it. There, curled up in a cozy little bundle, were the two kittens, snug under Emma’s neck. I put her ear back in place and stroked her head. Her tail thumped on the floor again.

She never moved or changed positions. When the kittens woke up, they crawled out from under her ear and stretched. She nosed them all over, checking to be sure they were okay I believe, and licked their faces.

*Ever after, Emma was their favorite place to play and nap. They rassled on top of her in the sunbeam, leaped on her tail, biting and savaging it when she moved it, hung on her ears, grabbed her nose and all sorts of other things that a kitten probably shouldn’t do with a hound dog. But, she was crazy about them and watched over them like they were her very own. Even after they were grown up they still went and slept with Emma at night in her cozy dog house or shared the sunbeam in the living room. An unlikely threesome, for sure, and as far as she was concerned, her very own little family.