News from the Walking X Ranch

The Gramy Blanket

My recent “spare time” task has been creating the lat­est Gramy Blanket. Gramy (GRAWmee, as it’s pro­nounced) started making a blanket for new babies when I was born. I was her 14th grand­child, so no novelty, but she must have finally had a little “spare” time to work on one. Mine lives safely in my cedar chest, tired but treasured.

The Gramy Blanket is dou­bled flannel, is square, with a slick binding. I sew the bind­ing on, mitreing the corners, on the machine. Then the time consuming part begins with the application of the feather stitch around the edges of the binding, both sides. I’ve never added up the hours of stitch­ing, but it’s a lot of them. The blankets will always be Gramy Blankets, no matter who makes them. I’m just the in­strument.

My Gramy would stitch on one every time she sat down, I think. It seems like that in my memory.

When asked who it was for, providing there wasn’t a known pending arrival, she’d say that she just liked having one on hand for a gift. What a gift that was too. Not only a cozy blanket, but stitched by the most truly loving person I’ve ever known. They weren’t reserved just for family either, as many babies got a Gramy Blanket. We’ve estimated that perhaps over 200 babies have snuggled in one.

When Gramy was about 94, she was trying hard to work on a great-grandbaby’s blan­ket. Her eyesight was failing, and her hands were stiff from a life of toil on the ranch, so getting the stitches just right on the binding was frustrat­ing her to no end. I’d go visit her and spend our visiting time unstitching and restitch­ing the feather stitch on the blanket. She finally asked me if I would finish it for her, so I took it home and my neph­ew Brett got the blanket with Gramy’s last stitches on it and my first.

I’ve made so many since then in the 25 or so years since Gramy retired from the job. This latest blanket was for my precious granddaugh­ter. I worked furiously on it in my “spare time” and had it completed to give to her when her three big brothers and I went to see her at the hospital for the first time. It’s beauti­ful, if I do say so myself, and I hope that baby Haizley’s Dad­dy tells her all about Gramy when she’s cuddling in this heirloom blanket, new, but from long ago. Oh how Gramy would love this new baby. She and Colin had such a special bond.

As I was holding my tiny first granddaughter a couple days ago, I was studying her little hands. Her hands are narrow, with long, tapered fingers. My heart just melted, as they were the baby version of Gramy’s hands. Hands that were always busy, whether making a blanket, cookies, holding her Bible, planting flowers, or best of all, holding a precious child. Hands that put love into everything she did.

What a privilege, to be born with Gramy’s hands.