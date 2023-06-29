News from the Walking X Ranch

My grandmother, Elsie Swan, born in 1903, was raised in eastern Colorado on a home­stead. Part of a big family, she learned to cook early on. When she married my grandfather Bill, the first meal she pre­pared as a new bride was for a haying crew of 12 men. Over the years there were many hay­ing crews and other hired men to feed, besides her own fam­ily, so her cooking skills didn’t lessen. Being a ranch wife and cook was her calling.

In the early years of their marriage, a haying crew was there for the noon meal. She had prepared a big dinner, with dried apple pie for des­sert. The crew ate as they ar­rived, and needing to get back out and harness a fresh team, they’d finish and leave in about the order they came in. The first guy done eating was a young man who was so shy that he couldn’t do more than mumble around Gramy. He was also red headed with a freckled face and would turn beet red if Gramy even spoke to him. He didn’t tarry around the table after a meal, that’s for sure.

When Gramy saw that Red was about done eating, she cut a generous piece of apple pie and set it by his plate. He turned red of course, but set in on the pie. He ate ev­ery bite, finished his coffee, and mumbling a “thank you, ma’am”, headed out the door. My Grandad was the next man done with his main meal, so Gramy set a piece of pie down for him.

Grandad cut into his pie, his mouth no doubt watering in anticipation, and took a big bite. He chewed briefly and then, coughing, spit it out on his plate. Everyone stopped eating and stared. Gramy looked in horror and asked what was wrong. Grandad said it was really salty.

Gramy took a bite and quick­ly spit hers out too. Apparent­ly, in the course of creating a big meal and several pies at the same time, she’d reached into the wrong bin for the sugar, and mistakenly put in salt. In most apple pies, at least a cup of sugar is used, depending on the size of the pie plate. A cup of salt would have sure been a’plenty!

She was mortified. Besides the waste of having to throw the pies out, the thought that Red had eaten his piece with­out complaint just broke her heart. Knowing he couldn’t possibly explain himself to her due to his shyness, she had Grandad ask him why he didn’t say anything. Red said that he’d been taught to eat what was put in front of him and he figured maybe that’s the way Mrs. Swan made apple pie.

The next meal, she made apple pie again, but carefully got the sugar out of the right bin. She said that Red eyed his piece a moment before taking a bite, but then closed his eyes with delight when the sweet­ness met his palate. Her repu­tation redeemed, Gramy was satisfied at last.