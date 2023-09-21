North Camp Crook News

It was a beautiful week in the community. Little tinges of yellow are appearing in the leaves on the trees. Nights are cooling off nicely now so if the days get a little warm, the nights make up for it.
Bowman Community Chorus is gearing up for another concert December 3rd, the first Sunday in December. It is always a pleasure to sing with this group. The music is top shelf with excellent musicians from a wide area. This year, Laurie Kidd, Hettinger, ND will take the lead directing role. Charm Martian will direct the Saxy Brass and Katherine Giannonatti is directing the children’s chorus. It looks to be an exciting year. Practices begin October 11th at the Bowman High School band room on the south side of that building. We can hardly wait!
Meanwhile back here in our community, the neighbors are on the downhill slide of getting their hay hauled in. Nasty old Russian Thistle has appeared in the hay fields that we planted to oats this year so the guys have been readying equipment to take care of that.
There was plenty going on in the neighborhood.
Sunday, after church services, Mary Tarter and Marlee Cordell had chicken dinner at Over the Edge. Dean and Mary left early for Rapid City, Tuesday, where Dean had an eye appointment. They also ended up coming home with a new ATV. Wednesday, Dean and Rock hauled more hay in the morning. Dean made a trip to the Long Pines to check cattle and water and to put salt out. Mary made a trip to Buffalo to the chiropractor, got a haircut and picked up a few groceries. Thursday found the Tarter men back hauling hay. One field is still too wet for the truck, so they started getting pivots ready for winter and bringing the pumps in. Thursday night Mary took her guitar into Over the Edge and provided musical entertainment for the customers. Jerry and Betty Miller came over Friday afternoon to see how the pivots work.
Lathams said that their week consisted basically of ranch work – farming and hauling hay. John and Kay taught Sunday School, last Sunday at Little Missouri Church. Jason was in Sioux Falls Monday through Wednesday at Commissioner meetings. Darwin had an appointment in Belle, Tuesday. Jason and Kaeloni attended the wedding of Ryne Baier and Jada Rokke, Saturday. Kay, Jaydon, and Jarrett went to the movie in Bowman that evening. Kay and the kids went to Buffalo Friday at noon for the worship committee meeting. She taught the Sunday School this Sunday.
Painters shipped their yearling heifers, Tuesday. Friday, Cindy, Jessica, Tommi, Trey, and Chase visited Martha Schutt, Marilyn Freimark, Carla Fystro, and Ray and Luann Ericsson in Spearfish. They also managed to get a little shopping in too. Joe Painter and Casey Holmes went on their Buckaroo ride this weekend. Saturday Cindy and her family were all at the Grade School basketball tournament in Buffalo. All 3 Buffalo teams won 1st place. Joey Williams won at the Pendleton Rodeo, Saturday. It was a great week!
Casey and Jessica Holmes had a great week sorting cows and preconditioning. The third fourth fifth grade girls had a great basketball tournament Saturday. Casey enjoyed the buckaroo ride which was ran Friday through Sunday. The group met south of White Owl this year.
John and Kay Ovitz, Ty Richter helped John with a corner post Monday. Kay saw chiropractor Wednesday. Paula brought a card for John to deliver to TK Koen. Thursday morning Jesse Bail, John Johnson and Becky Holsti dug potatoes. John Ovitz flew out to Mesa, Arizona Friday for the wedding of TK and Rebecca Koen. While there, John got to visit with Pr. Susan Fox who pastored the Short Grass parish at one time. Meanwhile back at the ranch, unbeknownst to him, Kay and a group of her family and friends decided to tackle the tree trimming project she has been wanting to accomplish – while he was gone! Three dead trees were removed as well as countless dead branches which were dragging the live trees down. Randy Hausman and Jo Piekkola fearlessly rode the skid steer bucket to dizzying heights on day one. Jerry Comes was driving. Jean Tennant effortlessly clung to the tractor loader bucket when Becky was driving the next day. Once, when a branch nearly knocked Jean off her perch and did bat the chain saw to one side, the spectator who was supposed to be raking up the refuse below, had to lean against a tree to recuperate from the fainting spell. Kay attended Hailey Richter’s birthday party, Sunday evening.
Frances Loehr was a visiter at Becky Holsti’s Monday through Wednesday. Abe and Danny Yoder came Wednesday to trim horses for Becky. Paula Richter and Becky attended an organizational meeting of the Bowman Community Chorus Thursday evening. Becky was among those wishing Hailey Richter “happy birthday” at her birthday party at the Bullock Community Center, Sunday.
Matt and Carmen Gilbert worked calves and preg tested Sunday through Wednesday. Carmen had to run up to Dickinson Sunday night because her mom had an emergency appendectomy. Matt left for buckaroos Friday morning. Carmen went to Robyn Floyd’s that night to help make food for the junior high football jamboree.
Gerald and Becky Burghduff watched Alexys play volleyball Tuesday in Buffalo. They attended the both the visitation and funeral for Tori Teigen Wednesday night and Thursday.
Friday they went to the football game in Newell. Hiram and Jolene Philo spent the weekend with Gerald and Becky. She brought her second book and is lined out to do 10 for the series!
John and Linda Humbracht went to Buffalo Friday night where there was a surprise birthday party for Linda at Jacie’s house. Saturday morning they had some other visitors. 16 elk were out in their alfalfa field! Last year they had a moose following their 50th wedding anniversary party. They are wondering if they should continue the party tradition. What might the next large animal be following such an occasion!!!!
Alan and Kacie Turbiville have been in the sports chase. Jayce is playing high school volleyball. Jaxson is playing Jr. high football and Janie has started basketball. Kacie said, “We are putting the miles on. We are also trying to get to all the stuff we didn’t get done this summer done before winter. I feel like the list never gets shorter!”
Have another wonderful week, everyone. See you then.
