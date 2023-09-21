North Camp Crook News

It was a beautiful week in the community. Little tinges of yel­low are appearing in the leaves on the trees. Nights are cooling off nicely now so if the days get a little warm, the nights make up for it.

Bowman Community Cho­rus is gearing up for another concert December 3rd, the first Sunday in December. It is always a pleasure to sing with this group. The music is top shelf with excellent musicians from a wide area. This year, Laurie Kidd, Hettinger, ND will take the lead directing role. Charm Martian will direct the Saxy Brass and Katherine Gi­annonatti is directing the chil­dren’s chorus. It looks to be an exciting year. Practices begin October 11th at the Bowman High School band room on the south side of that building. We can hardly wait!

Meanwhile back here in our community, the neighbors are on the downhill slide of getting their hay hauled in. Nasty old Russian Thistle has appeared in the hay fields that we plant­ed to oats this year so the guys have been readying equipment to take care of that.

There was plenty going on in the neighborhood.

Sunday, after church ser­vices, Mary Tarter and Marlee Cordell had chicken dinner at Over the Edge. Dean and Mary left early for Rapid City, Tuesday, where Dean had an eye appointment. They also ended up coming home with a new ATV. Wednesday, Dean and Rock hauled more hay in the morning. Dean made a trip to the Long Pines to check cattle and water and to put salt out. Mary made a trip to Buf­falo to the chiropractor, got a haircut and picked up a few groceries. Thursday found the Tarter men back hauling hay. One field is still too wet for the truck, so they started getting pivots ready for winter and bringing the pumps in. Thurs­day night Mary took her guitar into Over the Edge and pro­vided musical entertainment for the customers. Jerry and Betty Miller came over Friday afternoon to see how the piv­ots work.

Lathams said that their week consisted basically of ranch work – farming and hauling hay. John and Kay taught Sun­day School, last Sunday at Lit­tle Missouri Church. Jason was in Sioux Falls Monday through Wednesday at Commissioner meetings. Darwin had an ap­pointment in Belle, Tuesday. Jason and Kaeloni attended the wedding of Ryne Baier and Jada Rokke, Saturday. Kay, Jaydon, and Jarrett went to the movie in Bowman that evening. Kay and the kids went to Buf­falo Friday at noon for the wor­ship committee meeting. She taught the Sunday School this Sunday.

Painters shipped their year­ling heifers, Tuesday. Friday, Cindy, Jessica, Tommi, Trey, and Chase visited Martha Schutt, Marilyn Freimark, Car­la Fystro, and Ray and Luann Ericsson in Spearfish. They also managed to get a little shopping in too. Joe Painter and Casey Holmes went on their Bucka­roo ride this weekend. Satur­day Cindy and her family were all at the Grade School basket­ball tournament in Buffalo. All 3 Buffalo teams won 1st place. Joey Williams won at the Pend­leton Rodeo, Saturday. It was a great week!

Casey and Jessica Holmes had a great week sorting cows and preconditioning. The third fourth fifth grade girls had a great basketball tournament Saturday. Casey enjoyed the buckaroo ride which was ran Friday through Sunday. The group met south of White Owl this year.

John and Kay Ovitz, Ty Rich­ter helped John with a corner post Monday. Kay saw chi­ropractor Wednesday. Paula brought a card for John to deliv­er to TK Koen. Thursday morn­ing Jesse Bail, John Johnson and Becky Holsti dug potatoes. John Ovitz flew out to Mesa, Arizona Friday for the wedding of TK and Rebecca Koen. While there, John got to visit with Pr. Susan Fox who pastored the Short Grass parish at one time. Meanwhile back at the ranch, unbeknownst to him, Kay and a group of her family and friends decided to tackle the tree trim­ming project she has been wanting to accomplish – while he was gone! Three dead trees were removed as well as count­less dead branches which were dragging the live trees down. Randy Hausman and Jo Piek­kola fearlessly rode the skid steer bucket to dizzying heights on day one. Jerry Comes was driving. Jean Tennant effort­lessly clung to the tractor load­er bucket when Becky was driv­ing the next day. Once, when a branch nearly knocked Jean off her perch and did bat the chain saw to one side, the spectator who was supposed to be raking up the refuse below, had to lean against a tree to recuperate from the fainting spell. Kay at­tended Hailey Richter’s birth­day party, Sunday evening.

Frances Loehr was a vis­iter at Becky Holsti’s Monday through Wednesday. Abe and Danny Yoder came Wednesday to trim horses for Becky. Paula Richter and Becky attended an organizational meeting of the Bowman Community Chorus Thursday evening. Becky was among those wishing Hailey Richter “happy birthday” at her birthday party at the Bullock Community Center, Sunday.

Matt and Carmen Gilbert worked calves and preg tested Sunday through Wednesday. Carmen had to run up to Dick­inson Sunday night because her mom had an emergency ap­pendectomy. Matt left for buck­aroos Friday morning. Carmen went to Robyn Floyd’s that night to help make food for the junior high football jamboree.

Gerald and Becky Burghduff watched Alexys play volleyball Tuesday in Buffalo. They at­tended the both the visitation and funeral for Tori Teigen Wednesday night and Thurs­day.

Friday they went to the football game in Newell. Hi­ram and Jolene Philo spent the weekend with Gerald and Becky. She brought her second book and is lined out to do 10 for the series!

John and Linda Humbracht went to Buffalo Friday night where there was a surprise birthday party for Linda at Ja­cie’s house. Saturday morning they had some other visitors. 16 elk were out in their alfalfa field! Last year they had a moose fol­lowing their 50th wedding an­niversary party. They are won­dering if they should continue the party tradition. What might the next large animal be follow­ing such an occasion!!!!

Alan and Kacie Turbiville have been in the sports chase. Jayce is playing high school volleyball. Jaxson is playing Jr. high football and Janie has started basketball. Kacie said, “We are putting the miles on. We are also trying to get to all the stuff we didn’t get done this summer done before win­ter. I feel like the list never gets shorter!”

Have another wonderful week, everyone. See you then.