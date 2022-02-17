North Camp Crook News

Feb. 7 - Feb. 13, 2022

Tis the season of bull sales. They are occurring everywhere and the bulls are fine quality but they are not cheap! It was fun to go to the Topp Hereford Sale. There were such interest­ing people there from all over the country. A couple originally from South Africa and now liv­ing in Oklahoma told us that even with the troubling times we are having here in the US, they are still grateful to be able to live here and run cattle here. They came from a history of 400 years in South Africa and do miss their country, but are safer here!

There were so many good things that went on in the com­munity. Diane Wear and Ronda Cordell’s family put on a “sur­prise” birthday party for her and for Terry Hannah. It was so fun to see Luke and Cristen and their families, and the rest of the boys, too.

Peggy Humbracht stopped by to wish Ronda Cordell a “Hap­py Birthday” at the surprise birthday party. Brad and the grandkids had come up Friday night for the wrestling meet in Buffalo. Casen and Nolan both wrestled and received 2nd place medals. Summer drove up for the meet and so did her parents who came from Ekala­ka to watch. After the meet, the group met at the #3 for lunch before leaving for their homes. Wes came from Bowman Sat­urday morning and left Sunday afternoon.

A couple weekends ago, Ron­ald and Cheryl Turbiville went to Marshall MN to see Callie and her fiancé, Ty Jurgenson. Kacie and Jordyn Turbiville went with them. That Satur­day, the ladies had a beautiful day shopping for Callie’s wed­ding dress. And yes, she said “Yes” to the dress! Ronald and Ty worked on a few projects while the women were shop­ping. This week, Tuesday, Ron­ald went to Spearfish and got his CDL. Ronald and Cheryl attended Ronda Cordell’s 70th birthday party. Sunday, they attended the wrestling tourna­ment in Buffalo to cheer Janie and Jaxson Turbiville.

Kayla, Hazen and Krece Spickelmier were at quilting, Tuesday. That afternoon they attended the Headstart social in Buffalo. The boys had Head­start the next morning, too. The boys stayed with Erica, Gunnar and Sutton Wagner while Miles and Kayla attended the Hard­ing County Activities Meeting. Kayla went to volleyball from there. Kayla and the boys took cats to Mindy Yates to be neu­tered. They stayed and visited and the boys played for awhile. Friday Kayla hosted Bible study at her house and had a short Arbonne get-together af­terward. Ty Spickelmier and Jayla joined Miles and Kayla Sunday afternoon to celebrate Ty’s birthday and to watch the Super Bowl.

Darwin attended play prac­tice Sunday, Monday and Tues­day. Earlier in the day, Tues­day, Kay and Jason went to Bowman to the chiropractor. Thursday, Darwin, Kay, Jarrett and James went to Faith to pick up Joy. Darwin and Kay joined the group Saturday evening at the surprise birthday party for Ronda Cordell. Afterward, they went to Buffalo for the Firemen’s Ball. John, Joy, Ja­son and Kaeloni also attended. John had helped prepare and serve the meal. Sunday, Darwin and Kay went to the Buffalo AAU wrestling tournament to watch Jaydon. John, Jason and Kaeloni worked at the tourna­ment also. Afterward, John took Joy back to her mom.

Carmen Gilbert rode with Glines’ and Burghduff’s, Mon­day, to Baker to watch the Ju­nior High basketball game. Thursday morning, Carmen went into Buffalo to get Susy and brought her home to play for the day. That evening, Matt and Carmen brought her back to Buffalo when they went in watch Gage’s game. Gilberts went to Laramie to the Buck­ing Horse Gala (Gracy’s rodeo team fundraiser), Saturday, and returned home the next day.

The Holmes family had a busy week! There were prac­tices and school activities all week. Jessica and Trey went to the jackpot in Baker, Satur­day, and ran barrels and roped. Both Tommi and Trey wrestled Sunday and took first in their brackets at their hometown tournament. She mentioned it is too bad that the tournaments have to be on Sunday.

John and Kay Ovitz had a birthday party for Greg Rich­ter, Monday. They invited Dean and Mary Tarter and Becky Holsti and fed them oyster stew (one of Greg’s favorites) and Chili. Earlier that day, Jerry Comes came to visit and so did Mike Othaudt. Ronda Cordell stopped by, Wednesday, for a visit and brought Kay an early birthday present. John fin­ished his taxes and took them to Bowman to BN Financial (used to be Morland’s.) While up there he happened to meet John Johnson so they went for coffee at the Travel Center. Friday evening, Kay attended the Bible study followed by an Arbonne meeting at Kayla Spicklemier’s. John attended the Cracker Barrel meeting in Buffalo and listened to the politicians speak. Sam Marty and Ryan Maher were two of them speaking. John attended the surprise birthday party for Ronda Cordell. Sunday morn­ing, Mark Holsti had breakfast with John and Kay and then went to church with them. It was fun to get to visit with him as we don’t get to see him very often.

Wayne and Susan Nelson attended the Wicks bull sale, Monday, at Richardton, ND. They kept Meza, Wednesday. Susan took horses to the vet, Thursday, for dental work. Meza returned Friday morn­ing. Barrett brought valentine cookies, Saturday and stayed for the morning. Susan noted it was windy all week! Emma and Hailey Richter hand-delivered cookies and a Valentine’s mes­sage Sunday evening.

Becky Holsti enjoyed lunch with Jack and Kay Ovitz and the other guests, Monday. Tuesday, she joined the quilters at church for the morning and she attended a meeting in Buf­falo that afternoon. Wednesday was income tax day in Belle Fourche. After her appoint­ment, she drove to Bowman, ND, to sit in on a presentation against trafficking. Becky got word that her cows were com­ing home, Friday, and that eve­ning they were delivered! They are sure happy to be home! Saturday evening, Cathy Rich­ter and Emma gave Becky and Paula Richter a ride to Camp Crook for Ronda Cordell’s birthday party.

As if her schedule wasn’t busy enough with driving kids to and from school and practices [and all the other ranch chores and horse training], Kim Bail took on the job of painting rooms at The Tipperary Motel. She says it has been fun helping Sammie Ginsbach. Kim puts on a fresh coat of paint and then Sammie comes in with a new mattress and bedding and, Kim said, “I’ll tell ya, the rooms look brand new!” Kim said that Sammie has been gathering artwork from local artists that will be displayed as well. “The whole project is exciting,” she said.

Life is so interesting in this “fly-over” state. We don’t know what we would do if those fly­ing over stopped in to add to the melee!!! Have a great week, everyone! See you next week!