North Camp Crook News

Apr. 18 - Apr. 24, 2022

News will be a little short this week. I just did not have the heart to bother everyone after this last little blow. We had major concerns of finding dead creatures buried under the snow, but were mostly very thankful to find most of them alive and well. Everyone was concerned about this. Everyone lost something.

The good news is, our fields and pastures are drinking in the precious, much needed water.

The storm only lasted a couple days but blew like crazy bunches of lovely wet snow into the strangest of places and formations. Our cows did not really appreciate the aesthetic value of all this. Some of them raced to the hilltop to more fully appreciate it and to give their newborn that appreciation as well. It was a busy weekend for EVERYONE.

Some cows were blown out of their cover by the hail storm that preceded the storm. There are cows scattered for quite a few miles and are in the process of being gathered right now.

Calves filled the warmers and any warm place available including people’s homes. (Still no reports of combines being stoked up).

Cows generally do not like attempts at making their or their calves lives better. Former experiences prompted this ditty: (You will please excuse the barnyard language)

There once was a heifer so rotten We wished we had never boughten She sniffed too much glue Or it might have been phew! Whatever it was, she’s a snottin’!

If you intend to visit your rancher friends, bring them coffee and a hot meal and wear your boots. (and not those fancy kind with fringe and high heels!) Oh yes, and bring Rompun injectable and a syringe.

See you next week for a full report.