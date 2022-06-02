The top cowboys and cowgirls from across the state will compete at the North Dakota High School Rodeo finals in Bowman. Hosted at Bowman County Fairgrounds the finals are June 8 – 12, 2022. The students put on performances that will match any other rodeo action in the region. These students have worked hard all year to secure a spot at the finals and it shows. Being witness to the growth these athletes and their animals exhibit is a highlight of the season.

The rodeo weekend is packed with events: five performances, reining cow horse, queen pageant, vendors, entertainment, and more. There is something for everyone. To stay up-to-date on the rodeo, follow NDHSRF’s Facebook page at:Facebook.com/NDHSRF.

High School Rodeo contestants that make it to the state finals compete in two preliminary rounds Friday and Saturday, to qualify for the finals on Sun¬day afternoon. The top four competitors at the state level are qualified for the National High School Rodeo Finals in July. There will be concessions for your cravings during performances and vendors to check out as well.

Grab your boots and head on over to Bowman to support the state’s best high school rodeo athletes! The Bowman Chamber of Commerce is privileged to host the NDHSRF for over 30 years at the Bowman County Fair Grounds. Volunteers allow the event to go on without a hitch and the area businesses appreciate seeing all the visiting faces. Every year they look forward to offering specials and deals to contestants and fans. For information on available amenities, community activities, and all Bowman has to offer, visit BowmanND.com.