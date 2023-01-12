North Dakota Outdoors

Winter anglers be aware of parking conditions

Anglers need to be mindful of where they park their vehicles while accessing local winter fisheries.

Due to a heavy snowpack throughout most of the state this winter, anglers often use the road rights-of-way to park vehicles and trailers. In some situations, parking has caused problems with traffic flow, especially farm equipment.

Parked vehicles should not obstruct traffic, interfere with snow removal and/or maintenance equipment, or create safety hazards.

Hunter education classes

If you were born after 1961, are 12 years or older, you must take a certified hunter education course before you can get a firearm or bowhunting license in North Dakota.

Understanding this, especially if you have your sights set on hunting this fall, now is not the time to drag your feet. Most inperson courses are from January through May.

Individuals interested in taking a hunter education class in 2023 must click on the education link at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. To register for a class, click on “enroll” next to the specific class, and follow the simple instructions. Personal information is required. Classes are listed by city and can also be sorted by start date. Classes will be added throughout the year as they become finalized.

Individuals interested in receiving a notice by email or SMS text message when each hunter education class is added, can click on the “subscribe to news and alerts” link found below the news section on the Game and Fish home page. Check the box labeled “hunter education” under the education program updates.

Children must turn 12 during the calendar year to take the home study course, and age 11 during the calendar year to take the traditional in-person class.

Hunter and fishing legislation

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will track hunting and fishing issues during the 2023 legislative session.

Outdoor enthusiasts can follow proposed outdoors-related bills by visiting the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. The webpage will be updated daily as legislation is introduced and bills progress through the session.

A brief description of each bill will be included. To view the bill in its entirety, click on the linked bill number.