North Dakota Outdoors

I went to college with Brett Wiedmann at North Dakota State University back in the early 1990s. I’ll be the first to admit he was one of the smart guys. He was a curve buster. I was a curve survivor.

There was no doubt in my mind whatever path Brett chose, success was sure to fol­low. He was destined to be a huge asset to the natural re­source and conservation field.

In college when it came to knowledge, skill and ability, Brett was a guy you wanted in your class project or study group.

Today, he’s a veteran Game and Fish Department biologist and expert on bighorn sheep. My role is more of a general bi­ologist and communicating the knowledge to the public from smart biologists like Brett.

2023 North Dakota Bighorn Sheep Status

The latest survey results show North Dakota with a re­cord 347 bighorn sheep in the grasslands of western North Dakota, up 4% from 2021 and 15% above the five-year aver­age. The count surpassed the previous record of 335 big­horns in 2021

Altogether, biologists count­ed 96 rams, 206 ewes and 45 lambs. Not included are ap­proximately 40 bighorn sheep in the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park and bighorns introduced to the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in 2020.

The northern badlands popu­lation increased 4% from 2021 and was the highest count on record. The southern badlands population was unchanged at the lowest level since bighorns were reintroduced there in 1966.

When it comes to the biol­ogy, management and status of bighorn sheep, myself and the rest of the Department listen while Brett explains.

“We were encouraged to see the count of adult rams down just slightly from last year, and adult ewes were at record num­bers,” Wiedmann said. “Un­fortunately, following a record summer count of lambs, winter survival was only 54%, the low­est level on record and well be­low the long-term average. The lamb recruitment rate was also near a record low. Nearly six months of harsh winter condi­tions was the likely cause of poor winter survival of lambs.”

Department biologists count and classify all bighorn sheep in late summer, and then re­count lambs the following March as they approach 1 year of age to determine recruit­ment.

Department staff, in conjunc­tion with biologists from the Three Affiliated Tribes Fish and Wildlife Division, also reported the bighorn sheep translocated in January 2020 from Rocky Boy’s Reservation in Montana to the Fort Berthold Reser­vation performed exception­ally well their third year in the state, as the population has nearly tripled.

There are currently about 470 bighorn sheep in the popu­lations managed by the North Dakota Game and Fish De­partment, National Park Ser­vice and the Three Affiliated Tribes Fish and Wildlife Divi­sion. Wiedmann said the next benchmark is 500 bighorns in the state, which seemed im­probable just a few years ago.

“Considering how severe last winter was, we were very en­couraged by the results of the 2022 survey,” Wiedmann said.

A bighorn sheep hunting season is tentatively scheduled to open in 2023.The status of the season will be determined Sept. 1, following the summer population survey.

Game and Fish issued five li­censes in 2022 and all hunters were successful in harvesting a ram.

2022 Upland Game Seasons Summarized

North Dakota’s 2022 pheas­ant, sharp-tailed grouse and Hungarian partridge harvests were up from 2021, according to the state Game and Fish De­partment.

Upland game biologist RJ Gross said the overall harvest was likely a result of more hunters and good production.

“We were somewhat sur­prised that harvest was up despite slight declines during our spring 2022 surveys and the early end to most upland seasons when winter showed up in November,” Gross said. “The increase in harvest indi­cates good reproduction, per­haps even better than what we saw during our brood routes. The statewide blizzards that occurred in spring of 2021, combined with spring showers, were followed by a rapid vege­tation response, so late-season nesting cover was exceptional. In addition, brood survival benefited from a warm and dry late summer with abundant in­sects.”

Last year, 51,270 pheasant hunters (up 9%) harvested 286,970 roosters (up 10%), compared to 47,020 hunters and 259,997 roosters in 2021.

Counties with the highest percentage of pheasants taken were Hettinger, Divide, Bow­man, Williams and Stark.

A total of 20,461 grouse hunters (up 29%) harvested 62,640 sharp-tailed grouse (up 37%), compared to 15,762 hunters and 45,732 sharptails in 2021.

Counties with the highest percentage of sharptails taken were Mountrail, Burke, Bow­man, Divide and McKenzie.

Last year, 19,125 hunters (up 36%) harvested 54,553 Hun­garian partridge (up 22%). In 2021, 14,013 hunters harvested 44,822 Huns.

Counties with the highest percentage of Hungarian par­tridge taken were Mountrail, Ward, Bottineau, Williams and Divide.

Boat North Dakota Course

North Dakota state law re­quires youth ages 12-15 who want to operate a boat or per­sonal watercraft by them­selves with at least a 10-horse­power motor must pass the state’s boating basics course.

The course is available for home-study by contacting the North Dakota Game and Fish Department at 701-328-6300, or ndgf@nd.gov. Two com­mercial providers also offer the course online, and links to those sites are found on the boat and water safety edu­cation page on the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov.

While the home-study course is free, students are charged a fee to take it online. The online provider charges for the course, not the Game and Fish Depart­ment. The fee remains with the online provider.

The course covers legal re­quirements, navigation rules, getting underway, accidents and special topics such as weather, rules of the road, laws, life saving and first aid.