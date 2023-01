Sophomore Raegan Honeyman ripped through visiting Hazen Thursday for 21 points as the Bulldogs cruised to a decisive 58-33 victory in the team’s home opener in Solberg gym. It was also the first game of Region 7 play for the Bulldogs (1-0), who joined Dickinson Trinity (2-0) and Grant County/ Mott-Regent (1-0) as the only undefeated teams. Overall, the Bulldogs […]