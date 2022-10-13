Pastors Corner

Run the race!

I have been reflecting lately on the spiritual battle that we are involved in. In the world we fight this battle by making decisions whether a thing is right or wrong. Do we choose to do what is right because it is right or do we choose to do something wrong because it is easier, or for some other reason. This falls into our spiritual battle and do we put our faith in front of everything we do. This is never perfect, but always something to fight for. I recall the words of St. Paul to the Corinthians: “Do you not know that in a race all the runners compete, but only one receives the prize? So run that you may obtain it. Every athlete exercises self-control in all things. They do it to receive a perishable wealth, but we an imperishable.” (1 Corinthians 9:24-25) Do we run the race of life well?

I was visiting with a friend recently and we were talking about business. He said a profound statement that I will always remember. He said: “In business, you are either moving forward or moving backwards. You can enjoy the place you are but if you don’t have a vision for the future, you will not be moving forward but backwards. Standing still is not an option.” I was shocked to hear this statement and I couldn’t help but also take it a step further. In faith and in our relationship with God the same applies. We must consciously make the decision to follow the will God has for us each day to keep moving forward. There is not a person in the world who deep down does not want to go to heaven. What are we going to do about it in our own lives?

Whether we look at the analogy from a business perspective or as an athlete, faith and following God becomes a very important aspect in our daily lives. One that involves sacrifice and focus to the point of being very willing to make the right decision even if it is not the easy decision. Why does a businessman spend all his time on the job? For a crown of wealth and prestige. Why does the athlete constantly practice? For the crown of achievement. Why do faithful people follow God? They know of their ultimate goal to be in heaven with God. I know I am creating stereotypes in this reflection, but I also find it very thoughtprovoking analogy and an idea that most people can relate to. I encourage all of us to reflect a little more on why we do the things we do and ask God to help us keep Him in the center, just like we do in our athletic pursuits and business endeavors. Amen!