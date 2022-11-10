Pastors Corner

I hate to admit it, but we live in a time that faith is clearly not the most important thing in many people’s lives. We see people placing many other things before the simplest aspects of their faith; sleeping in on Sunday over going to church, placing more importance on sports than practices of faith, being too busy with many things even to pray, among many other things. I am not pointing this out in a negative way but stating facts that we see in the world and from a faith standpoint, it is sad.

I was recently teaching Philosophy to our Confirmation Class and came across Pascal’s Wager. Pascal was a famous philosopher during a time of skepticism. Skepticism led the people of his time to doubt many things, including theology (sound familiar?). Living during this time, he looked at the instinct of man to be happy. He found 2 different paths, one of them being through reason and the other being through the will, both seeking happiness. Living in the time of Skepticism, reason was not able to reach God’s existence, which is why his approach used the will to seek heavenly happiness.

He also pointed out 2 different outcomes of life. Either a person believes in God (Theism), or they do not believe in God (Atheism). With each of these outcomes come consequences. As we live a life believing in God, there are times that we will be unhappy in this world but ultimately attain an infinite happiness in the life to come. As an atheist, a person will continually seek happiness in this world, with nothing to look forward to after death. Pascal asks the question, which is the better option? He points to the fact that the Theist has nothing to lose. If a Theist dies, and God does not exist, he has lost nothing. On the other hand, if an atheist dies, and God does exist, he has lost everything. This is a major risk to take in life, especially if we are seeking to be happy! Always bet on infinite happiness in heaven over finite happiness in this world.

At this point, I am guessing you might be a little confused. I find this wager to be an important place to start a person on their journey to faith. Every person in the world is seeking happiness, it’s an instinct in us. The question becomes, can we reach a point that infinite happiness is more important to us than happiness in this world? Pascal is right in his argumentation that a person who believes in God and lives like it will lose nothing if God does not actually exist. On the other hand, a person who lives as if God does not exist, loses everything if God does exist. Which life are we going to live?

My encouragement is to begin to take this Wager seriously. Faith is extremely important in life and will change many things. Are we looking for happiness here in this life or in heaven with God? Know of my continual prayers and encouragement to live your faith in your everyday life.