Play turns gym into war zone

Solberg Gymnasium turned into a war zone Sunday afternoon.

The Bowman County Drama Department performed a oneact play which focused on the impact of war, both at home and on the front lines over more than a century.

“Women and War: A One Act Play” is a short selection of fictional stories based on historical fact,” according to the program which was handed out to more than 100 people in the audience.

The collection of stories in the play focuses on the generations of people who faced war. The time ranges from The Great War (World War I) to the recent War in Afghanistan. It focuses on housewives, workers, young brides, nurses, mothers, widows and others.

It also looked at those who persevered on the home front as well as the battlefields.

It was written in 2011 by playwright Jack Hilton Cunningham.

Sunday’s performance was also a preview for a regional scholastic drama competition held Tuesday (Nov. 8) at Dickinson State University.

In Bowman, the cast included: Buddy – Karsen Kulseth; Helen – Paysha Rex; Western Union Girl – Sarah Jeffers; Jack – Austin Wanner; Betsy – McKaylee Kalstrom; Camp Follower: AllieRae Stotts; Gold Star Mother – Jersey Koppinger; Johnny – Caleb Sarsland; Agnes – Kaylee Kinsey; Hello Girl – Calyn Martian; Desert Storm Captain (Hank) – Taylor Wanner; Alice (Donut Gal) – Emma Loughman; Molly (Donut Gal) – Dani Salter; Specialist 4 Delany – Morgan Matheson; Vietnam Marine – Tobias Njos; Vietnam Nurse – Alexia Reisenauer; Ensemble – Harley Johnson, Anna Headley, Alyssa Kalstrom, Arianna Johnson, Kiara Fowler, Chloe Haar, Cambrie Erickson and Anna Sarland.

Brodey Abrahamson handled the lighting and sound for the performance, while Alyssa Martian was the stage assistant.