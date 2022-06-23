Republican primary district results highlight incumbent, regional strengths

Two incumbents in one newly created district were both able to win in the recent District 39 election, if the current unofficial voting totals holds with approximately 97 percent counted. Keith Kempenich and Mike Schatz were incumbents. Kempenich has been the District 39 choice, while Schatz had been the incumbent for neighboring District 36. But the recent census redistricting changed […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!