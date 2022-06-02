Rhame Science Fair draws crowd

Rhame’s 5th and 6th grades’ annual science fair took place at the Rhame’s school gym on Wed., May 18. Once again, it drew a crowd of over 40 adults from the community that came to view and learn from the displays. There were exhibits from learning about the effects of combining polymers to the Bernoulli’s Principle and many more! The student’s developed a hypothesis and set up to prove or disprove either through real world scenarios or controlled experiments. Some admitted their hypothesis was wrong -which is a hallmark of a true/positive result/conclusion. Some comments from our spectators: “The research/effort some of the students put into their project was pretty intense.” “It’s a lot of work for those kids.” “They knew their subject/research well enough to give a good presentation irregardless of how shy they may have been.” “Boy, they sure did a great job again!” “I think they did better this year than in years past.”

We have had the privilege of having Jen Holecek come in for the past couple of years to judge their projects and provide some constructive criticism. She commented that it was apparent that the students took what she suggested to them last year and applied it to their projects this year. Thank you to my wonderful students for their hard work and taking pride in their work! Thank you, Parents, for the help you gave while they worked on this at home!

We also made mouse trap race cars this year with the help of three dads coming in to give a helping hand! Thank you, Brett, Matt and Tyler!! We couldn’t have done it without you guys! The students raced their cars for the Rhame campus on Friday afternoon. Aftin Hendrickson won the race for the fastest car AND the car traveling the farthest (37’ 4”)!! Congrats, Aftin!

Until next year…! 🙂