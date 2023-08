The Schnickel family is sad to announce the death of our brother Ronald Michael “Mike” Schnickel who passed away in Albuquerque, NM on 9-27-22. Born 9/01/1943 to Harold and Catherine of Scranton. He is survived by his sister Judy Bowman, and his brothers, Richard and Thomas. Mike served in the army in the mid/late 1960’s. He retired from the Insurance […]