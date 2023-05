Bowman County K9 Deputy Ruby Dooby Jane was born October 8, 2017. She was in a litter of 5 puppies. Her lineage went back to her great grandparents through the AKC registry. Ruby came to the Bowman County Sheriff’s Office through North Iowa K9 and then-Bowman County K9 Handler Shaine Towe. Ruby was purchased through donated funds through extensive fundraising […]