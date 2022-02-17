Scranton annual Valentine’s Dinner serves up big meal

About 150 people spent part of their Super Sunday not watching the professional foot­ball title game, but celebrating Valentine’s Day a little early.

According to members of the Sacred Heart Guild in Scran­ton, the annual Sacred Heart Valentine’s Dinner was held a day before Valentine’s Day.

On each of the tables were red hearts and other romantic decorations. Roast beef, turkey, mashed potatoes and a variety of salads and desserts were on the menu.

It still brought approximate­ly 147 people in for the holiday brunch with a romantic theme and decorations.

It also is the big fundraiser for the guild each year – the only one, according to one member of the group.

It is a big increase over the 2021 dinner, which was can­celed because of COVID, she said.

It is slightly lower than the number of people who ate at the 2020 annual Valentine’s Dinner, but she added that Sunday’s event also had people attending another fundraiser in Bowman at the same time. In 2020, the dinner drew 183 people for the meal.