Sturgis Brown scoops up wrestling crown at Hettinger Classic

The Sturgis Brown Scoopers made a successful road trip from South Dakota to Hettinger for two days and went home with the Hettinger Classic championship Saturday afternoon.

The Scoopers finished with 383 points, leaving secondplace Miles City (MT) and Moorcroft (WY) far behind. Miles City edged Moorcroft for the runner-up sport by just four points – 234 to 230.

The 11 out-of-state teams dominated the two-day wrestling event which brought hundreds of grapplers to southwestern North Dakota.

After the three teams from South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming, the hosts placed fourth in the team standings with 178 points – just one-half point ahead of rival Killdeer (177.5).

Spearfish (SD) was sixth with 161 points, followed by Dawson County (MT) with 146 points.

Bowman County-Beach came in eighth with 121 points, placing ahead of Watford City (ninth, 91) and Harding County (90 points) to round the top ten teams in the 18-team field.

Senior Mace Stuber was the top finisher in the tournament for the Bowman County-Beach squad. He placed second in the 220-pound division, losing to Grey Gilbert of Harding County won by a narrow 3-2 decision in the title match.

Stuber made it to the title match with a pair of byes and two straight falls before he picked up wins by decision in round five and the semifinals. Starting out with a bye, he went to the mat in round 2 where he defeated McLaughlin’s Quentin White Mountain by fall (1:38).

After a round 3 bye, Stuber defeated Jackson Miller of Miles City by fall (1:44) in round 4. Stuber won by a 6-1 decision over Hettinger-Scranton’s Bowden Hasbrouck in round 5.

It was a close battle in the semifinals, with Stuber eventually handing Sturgis Brown’s Zak Juelfs a 6-4 loss to earn the title shot.

Bowman County-Beach’s Cutter Ouradnik who placed fourth (106 pounds) and scored 22.5 team points.

At 113 pounds, Isaiah Dobbs was 12th and scored four team points, while Cade Northrop also was 12th and scored four team points at 132 pounds.

Also at 132 pounds, Caleb Sarsland placed fourth and scored 19 team points. He made it to the semifinals before losing to Riley Davis of Baker by a 3-0 decision.

In the third place match, Lincoln Wickstrom of Harding County won by a 6-1 decision over Sarsland.

Sawyer Noll was fifth at 138 pounds and scored 18.0 team points in the tournament.

At 145 pounds, Kolby Sperry came in sixth and scored 14.0 team points, while at 152 pounds, Emery Noll placed fourth and scored 22.5 team points.

At 160 pounds, Carter Sarsland was eighth and scored 2.0 team points. Blake Wolbaum’s placed 12th and scored no team points in the 170 pound competition.

RESULTS TEAM SCORES

1 Sturgis Brown 383.0

2 Miles City 234.0

3 Moorcroft 230.0

4 Hettinger-Scranton 178.0

5 Killdeer 177.5 6

6 Spearfish 161.0 7

7 Dawson County 146.0 8

8 Bowman-Beach 121.0 9

9 Watford City 91.0 10

10 Harding Co. 90.0

11 Baker 72.0

12 Lemmon 45.0

13 Standing Rock 35.0

14 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/

Dupree 24.0

15 Faith 18.0

16 Broadus 17.5

17 New Town/Parshall 8.0

18 McLaughlin 4.0

TEAM RESULTS

2023 Hettinger Classic Results

Bowman-Beach

Varsity 106

Cutter Ouradnik’s place is 4th and

has scored 22.5 team points.

Round 1 – Jack Bohmbach (Killdeer) won by fall over Cutter Ouradnik (Bowman-Beach) (Fall

3:57)

Round 2 – Cutter Ouradnik (Bowman Beach) won by fall over

Ethan Ward (McLaughlin) (Fall

1:42)

Round 3 – Cutter Ouradnik (Bowman Beach) won by tech fall over

Michael Zoller (Spearfish) (TF 15-

0)

Round 4 – Cutter Ouradnik (Bowman Beach) won by fall over Shay

Smith (Harding Co. ) (Fall 1:08)

Round 5 – Cutter Ouradnik (Bowman Beach) won by fall over Tyler Baldwin (Sturgis Brown) (Fall

5:47)

Semifinal – Dayne Humes (Moorcroft)

won by fall over Cutter

Ouradnik (Bowman-Beach) (Fall

0:56)

3rd Place Match – Caleb Smith

(Miles City) won by fall over Cutter Ouradnik (Bowman-Beach)

(Fall 4:43)

Varsity 113

Isaiah Dobbs’s place is 12th and

has scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1 – Adam Cuthrell (Moorcroft) won by fall over Isaiah

Dobbs (Bowman-Beach) (Fall

3:01)

Round 2 – Isaiah Dobbs (Bowman Beach) won by fall over ()

(Fall 0:34)

Varsity 132

Cade Northrop’s place is 12th and

has scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1 – Carmine Crow Ghost

(McLaughlin) won by fall over

Cade Northrop (Bowman-Beach)

(Fall 3:14)

Round 2 – Wyatt Cook (Moorcroft)

won by fall over Cade Northrop

(Bowman-Beach) (Fall 0:46)

Round 3 – Caleb Sarsland (Bowman Beach) won by fall over Cade

Northrop (Bowman-Beach) (Fall

0:52)

Round 4 – Lincoln Wickstrom

(Harding Co. ) won by fall over

Cade Northrop (Bowman-Beach)

(Fall 3:00)

Round 5 – Cade Northrop (Bowman Beach) won by fall over

Matthew Reske (Dawson County)

(Fall 0:39)

Varsity 132

Caleb Sarsland’s place is 4th and

has scored 19.0 team points.

Round 1 – Lincoln Wickstrom

(Harding Co. ) won by decision

over Caleb Sarsland (Bowman-

Beach) (Dec 6-5)

Round 2 – Caleb Sarsland (Bowman Beach) won by decision over

Matthew Reske (Dawson County)

(Dec 10-4)

Round 3 – Caleb Sarsland (Bowman Beach) won by fall over Cade

Northrop (Bowman-Beach) (Fall

0:52)

Round 4 – Caleb Sarsland (Bowman Beach) won by decision over

Wyatt Cook (Moorcroft) (Dec 10-

6)

Round 5 – Caleb Sarsland (Bowman Beach) won by fall over Carmine Crow Ghost (McLaughlin)

(Fall 0:49)

Semifinal – Riley Davis (Baker) won

by decision over Caleb Sarsland

(Bowman-Beach) (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match – Lincoln Wickstrom (Harding Co. ) won by decision over Caleb Sarsland (Bowman Beach) (Dec 6-1)

Varsity 138

Sawyer Noll’s place is 5th and has

scored 18.0 team points.

Round 1 – Gus Bohmbach (Killdeer) won by major decision over

Sawyer Noll (Bowman-Beach)

(Maj 16-5)

Round 2 – Sawyer Noll (Bowman-

Beach) won by fall over Chayce

Buckner (Moorcroft) (Fall 3:12)

Round 3 – Cade Willnerd (Sturgis

Brown) won by decision over Sawyer Noll (Bowman-Beach) (Dec

7-0)

Round 4 – Sawyer Noll (Bowman-

Beach) won by fall over Kaden

Gonzales (Spearfish) (Fall 2:18)

Round 5 – Sawyer Noll (Bowman-

Beach) won by decision over Brier

Arnegard (Watford City) (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Semi – Sawyer Noll (Bowman Beach) won by fall over Cash

Hanson (Harding Co. ) (Fall 1:45)

5th Place Match – Sawyer Noll

(Bowman-Beach) won by decision

over Brier Arnegard (Watford City)

(Dec 6-2)

Varsity 145

Kolby Sperry’s place is 6th and has

scored 14.0 team points.

Round 1 – Kolby Sperry (Bowman-

Beach) won in sudden victory – 1

over Dawson Inhofer (Sturgis

Brown) (SV-1 5-3)

Round 2 – Kolby Sperry (Bowman-

Beach) won by decision over Trenton Sheehan (Moorcroft) (Dec 4-2)

Round 3 – Kolby Sperry (Bowman-

Beach) won by fall over Dominick

Mills (Spearfish) (Fall 1:11)

Round 4 – Ethan Dennis (Watford

City) won by decision over Kolby

Sperry (Bowman-Beach) (Dec 8-3)

Round 5 – Currey Brown (Miles

City) won by major decision over

Kolby Sperry (Bowman-Beach)

(Maj 19-6)

Cons. Semi – Kolby Sperry (Bowman Beach) won by fall over Keenan Huber (Dawson County) (Fall

1:11)

5th Place Match – Dawson Inhofer

(Sturgis Brown) won by decision

over Kolby Sperry (Bowman-

Beach) (Dec 5-3)

Varsity 152

Emery Noll’s place is 4th and has

scored 22.5 team points.

Round 1 – Emery Noll (Bowman-

Beach) won by fall over Deegan

Tvedt (Miles City) (Fall 5:07)

Round 2 – Emery Noll (Bowman-

Beach) won by decision over Devin

Greff (Hettinger-Scranton) (Dec

6-3)

Round 3 – Emery Noll (Bowman-

Beach) won by tech fall over Tanner Blackwell (Hettinger-Scranton) (TF 15-0)

Round 4 – Emery Noll (Bowman-

Beach) won by decision over Riggin Schaffer (Broadus) (Dec 8-4)

Round 5 – Emery Noll (Bowman-

Beach) won by medical forfeit over

Kalvin Ketelsen (Sturgis Brown)

(MFF)

Semifinal – Chris Boardman

(Moorcroft) won by major decision

over Emery Noll (Bowman-Beach)

(Maj 14-2)

3rd Place Match – Devin Greff

(Hettinger-Scranton) won by medical

forfeit over Emery Noll (Bowman Beach) (MFF)

Varsity 160

Carter Sarsland’s place is 8th and

has scored 2.0 team points.

Round 1 – Carter Sarsland (Bowman Beach) received a bye () (Bye)

Round 2 – Tucker Ellison (Miles

City) won by fall over Carter

Sarsland (Bowman-Beach) (Fall

1:17)

Round 3 – Zhoel Irion (Sturgis

Brown) won by fall over Carter

Sarsland (Bowman-Beach) (Fall

2:25)

Round 4 – Carter Sarsland (Bowman Beach) won by decision over

Chase Temple (Sturgis Brown)

(Dec 11-6)

Round 5 – Braizyn Humpal (Moorcroft) won by fall over Carter

Sarsland (Bowman-Beach) (Fall

4:39)

Cons. Semi – Jacob Ellingson

(Spearfish) won by fall over Carter

Sarsland (Bowman-Beach) (Fall

2:00)

7th Place Match – William Roundy

(Killdeer) won by fall over Carter

Sarsland (Bowman-Beach) (Fall

3:26)

Varsity 170

Blake Wolbaum’s place is 12th and

has scored 0.0 team points.

Round 1 – Spencer Cuthrell (Moorcroft) won by fall over Blake

Wolbaum (Bowman-Beach) (Fall

1:44)

Round 2 – Emmitt Maher (Lemmon) won by fall over Blake

Wolbaum (Bowman-Beach) (Fall

0:37)

Round 4 – Mason Schlup (Spearfish) won by fall over Blake

Wolbaum (Bowman-Beach) (Fall

0:48)

Round 5 – Preston Ray (Sturgis

Brown) won by fall over Blake

Wolbaum (Bowman-Beach) (Fall

0:46)

Varsity 220

Mace Stuber’s place is 2nd and has

scored 24.0 team points.

Round 1 – Mace Stuber (Bowman-

Beach) received a bye () (Bye)

Round 2 – Mace Stuber (Bowman-

Beach) won by fall over Quentin

White Mountain (McLaughlin)

(Fall 1:38)

Round 3 – Mace Stuber (Bowman-

Beach) received a bye () (Bye)

Round 4 – Mace Stuber (Bowman-

Beach) won by fall over Jackson

Miller (Miles City) (Fall 1:44)

Round 5 – Mace Stuber (Bowman Beach) won by decision over

Bowden Hasbrouck (Hettinger-

Scranton) (Dec 6-1)

Semifinal – Mace Stuber (Bowman-

Beach) won by decision over Zak

Juelfs (Sturgis Brown) (Dec 6-4)

1st Place Match – Grey Gilbert

(Harding Co. ) won by decision

over Mace Stuber (Bowman-

Beach) (Dec 3-2)

Cade Northrop’s place is unknown

and has scored 0.0 team points.

JH 75-85

Elijah Mark’s place is 6th and has

scored 3.0 team points.

Round 1 – Alberto Verdin (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over

Elijah Mark (Bowman-Beach) (Fall

3:00)

JH 75-85

Gabe Sarsland’s place is 6th and

has scored 7.0 team points.

Round 1 – Gabe Sarsland (Bowman Beach) won by fall over Marcus Reynolds (Moorcroft) (Fall

2:37)

JH 90-105

Silas Mark’s place is unknown and

has scored 2.0 team points.

Round 1 – Danner Wiseman

(Moorcroft) won by fall over Silas

Mark (Bowman-Beach) (Fall 1:14)

Round 2 – Silas Mark (Bowman-

Beach) won by fall over Donny

Forster (Lemmon) (Fall 1:16)

Round 3 – Silas Mark (Bowman-

Beach) received a bye () (Bye)

JH 128-140

Jace Getz’s place is 3rd and has

scored 0.0 team points.

JH 148

Daniel Hoff’s place is 4th and has

scored 4.0 team points.

6th Grade 70-75

Noah Conaway’s place is unknown

and has scored 1.0 team points.

Round 1 – Noah Conaway (Bowman Beach) won by major decision over Daeson Moncur (Harding Co. ) (Maj 16-4)

2023 Hettinger Classic Results for Hettinger-Scranton

Varsity 113

Riley Hasbrouck’s place is 3rd and

has scored 27.0 team points.

Round 1 – Riley Hasbrouck (Hettinger

Scranton) won by fall over

Cooper Mackaben (Faith) (Fall

0:42)

Round 2 – Riley Hasbrouck (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over

Maxwell Anderson (Lemmon)

(Fall 2:56)

Round 3 – Riley Hasbrouck (Hettinger Scranton) received a bye ()

(Bye)

Round 4 – Riley Hasbrouck (Hettinger Scranton) won by forfeit

over Landyn Kruske (Spearfish)

(FF)

Round 5 – Riley Hasbrouck (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over

Liam Albrecht (Killdeer) (Fall

5:35)

Semifinal – Jake Phalen (Miles

City) won by decision over Riley

Hasbrouck (Hettinger-Scranton)

(Dec 8-4)

3rd Place Match – Riley Hasbrouck (Hettinger-Scranton) won

by decision over Liam Albrecht

(Killdeer) (Dec 7-1)

Varsity 120

Kyler Schalesky’s place is 4th and

has scored 22.0 team points.

Round 1 – Kyler Schalesky (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over

David Feez (Faith) (Fall 1:30)

Round 2 – Kyler Schalesky (Hettinger Scranton) won by tech fall

over Xadyn LaPlante (Cheyenne-

Eagle Butte/Dupree) (TF 15-0)

Round 3 – Kyler Schalesky (Hettinger Scranton) won by tech fall

over Phoenix Foote (New Town/

Parshall ) (TF 17-1)

Round 4 – Kyler Schalesky (Hettinger Scranton) won by injury

default over Payton Gaskins (Miles

City) (Inj. 3:03)

Round 5 – John Jeffery (Spearfish)

won by fall over Kyler Schalesky

(Hettinger-Scranton) (Fall 1:44)

Semifinal – Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) won by fall over Kyler

Schalesky (Hettinger-Scranton)

(Fall 3:22)

3rd Place Match – Gage Anderson

(Lemmon) won by decision over

Kyler Schalesky (Hettinger-Scranton) (Dec 5-2)

Varsity 145

Jaron Frank’s place is 4th and has

scored 25.0 team points.

Round 1 – Jaron Frank (Hettinger-

Scranton) won by major decision over Keenan Huber (Dawson

County) (Maj 11-2)

Round 2 – Jaron Frank (Hettinger-

Scranton) won by fall over Roy Antrim (Faith) (Fall 1:05)

Round 3 – Jaron Frank (Hettinger-

Scranton) won by major decision

over Richie Allison (Moorcroft)

(Maj 12-4)

Round 4 – Jaron Frank (Hettinger-

Scranton) won by fall over Colton

Playle (Broadus) (Fall 1:29)

Round 5 – Jaron Frank (Hettinger-

Scranton) won by fall over Aiden

Kracht (Spearfish) (Fall 3:49)

Semifinal – Ethan Dennis (Watford

City) won by decision over Jaron

Frank (Hettinger-Scranton) (Dec

10-7)

3rd Place Match – Currey Brown

(Miles City) won by injury default

over Jaron Frank (Hettinger-

Scranton) (Inj. 4:18)

Varsity 152

Devin Greff’s place is 3rd and has

scored 25.0 team points.

Round 1 – Riggin Schaffer (Broadus) won by major decision over

Devin Greff (Hettinger-Scranton)

(Maj 11-2)

Round 2 – Emery Noll (Bowman-

Beach) won by decision over Devin

Greff (Hettinger-Scranton) (Dec

6-3)

Round 3 – Devin Greff (Hettinger-

Scranton) won by forfeit over Kalvin Ketelsen (Sturgis Brown) (FF)

Round 4 – Devin Greff (Hettinger-

Scranton) won by fall over Tanner

Blackwell (Hettinger-Scranton)

(Fall 5:46)

Round 5 – Devin Greff (Hettinger-

Scranton) won by fall over Deegan

Tvedt (Miles City) (Fall 3:51)

Semifinal – Tucker Bohmbach

(Killdeer) won by fall over Devin

Greff (Hettinger-Scranton) (Fall

1:36)

3rd Place Match – Devin Greff

(Hettinger-Scranton) won by medical forfeit over Emery Noll (Bowman Beach) (MFF)

Varsity 152

Tanner Blackwell’s place is 12th

and has scored 0.0 team points.

Round 1 – Kalvin Ketelsen (Sturgis

Brown) won by fall over Tanner

Blackwell (Hettinger-Scranton)

(Fall 1:52)

Round 2 – Deegan Tvedt (Miles

City) won by decision over Tanner

Blackwell (Hettinger-Scranton)

(Dec 14-8)

Round 3 – Emery Noll (Bowman-

Beach) won by tech fall over Tanner Blackwell (Hettinger-Scranton) (TF 15-0)

Round 4 – Devin Greff (Hettinger-

Scranton) won by fall over Tanner

Blackwell (Hettinger-Scranton)

(Fall 5:46)

Round 5 – Riggin Schaffer (Broadus) won by tech fall over Tanner

Blackwell (Hettinger-Scranton)

(TF 15-0)

Varsity 182

Tristan Pekas’s place is 2nd and

has scored 28.0 team points.

Round 1 – Tristan Pekas (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over

Wyatt Allred (Moorcroft) (Fall

1:30)

Round 2 – Tristan Pekas (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over

Easton DeJong (Miles City) (Fall

1:18)

Round 3 – Tristan Pekas (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over

Dane Jepson (Killdeer) (Fall 0:55)

Round 4 – Tristan Pekas (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over

Brenton Padden (Harding Co. )

(Fall 1:23)

Round 5 – Reese Jacobs (Sturgis

Brown) won by major decision

over Tristan Pekas (Hettinger-

Scranton) (Maj 14-0)

Varsity 195

Nick Anderson’s place is 2nd and

has scored 25.0 team points.

Round 1 – Nick Anderson (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over

Tucker Turbiville (Baker) (Fall

0:57)

Round 2 – Nick Anderson (Hettinger Scranton) received a bye ()

(Bye)

Round 3 – Nick Anderson (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over

Connor Tvedt (Lemmon) (Fall

0:42)

Round 4 – Nick Anderson (Hettinger Scranton) received a bye ()

(Bye)

Round 5 – Nick Anderson (Hettinger Scranton) won by major

decision over Birch Bang (Killdeer)

(Maj 9-0)

Semifinal – Nick Anderson (Hettinger

Scranton) won by decision

over Helixo Eagle (Standing Rock)

(Dec 4-2)

1st Place Match – Jaiden Gibson

(Miles City) won by major decision

over Nick Anderson (Hettinger-

Scranton) (Maj 9-0)

Varsity 220

Bowden Hasbrouck’s place is 4th

and has scored 15.0 team points.

Round 1 – Bowden Hasbrouck

(Hettinger-Scranton) won by fall

over Jackson Miller (Miles City)

(Fall 1:17)

Round 2 – Bowden Hasbrouck

(Hettinger-Scranton) received a

bye () (Bye)

Round 3 – Bowden Hasbrouck

(Hettinger-Scranton) received a

bye () (Bye)

Round 4 – Bowden Hasbrouck

(Hettinger-Scranton) won by fall

over Quentin White Mountain

(McLaughlin) (Fall 1:27)

Round 5 – Mace Stuber (Bowman Beach) won by decision over

Bowden Hasbrouck (Hettinger-

Scranton) (Dec 6-1)

Semifinal – Grey Gilbert (Harding

Co. ) won by decision over Bowden

Hasbrouck (Hettinger-Scranton)

(Dec 1-0)

3rd Place Match – Zak Juelfs (Sturgis Brown) won by fall over

Bowden Hasbrouck (Hettinger-

Scranton) (Fall 1:58)

JV 106

Round 1 – Will Merkel (Miles City)

won by major decision over Nick

Dobitz (Hettinger-Scranton) (Maj

8-0)

Round 2 – Burke Vanderpool

(Hettinger-Scranton) won by decision over Nick Dobitz (Hettinger-

Scranton) (Dec 6-4)

Round 1 – Hunter Mcgrane (Dawson County) won by decision over

Burke Vanderpool (Hettinger-

Scranton) (Dec 4-1)

Round 2 – Burke Vanderpool

(Hettinger-Scranton) won by decision over Nick Dobitz (Hettinger-

Scranton) (Dec 6-4)

JV 120

Stone Stadheim’s place is 12th and

has scored 0.0 team points.

Round 3 – Stone Stadheim (Hettinger Scranton) received a bye ()

(Bye)

Round 4 – Stone Stadheim (Hettinger Scranton) received a bye ()

(Bye)

Round 3 – Tanner Blackwell (Hettinger Scranton) received a bye ()

(Bye)

JH 75-85

Tyler Fitch’s place is 6th and has

scored 7.0 team points.

Round 1 – Tyler Fitch (Hettinger-

Scranton) won by fall over Caysen

Phillips (Moorcroft) (Fall 1:21)

JH 75-85

Alberto Verdin’s place is 6th and

has scored 7.0 team points.

Round 1 – Alberto Verdin (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over

Elijah Mark (Bowman-Beach) (Fall

3:00)

JH 90-105

Austin Ormiston’s place is unknown and has scored 2.0 team

points.

Round 1 – Austin Ormiston (Hettinger Scranton) won by decision

over Donny Forster (Lemmon)

(Dec 7-2)

Round 2 – Austin Ormiston (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over

Wanbli White Tail (McLaughlin)

(Fall 0:22)

Round 5 – Austin Ormiston (Hettinger Scranton) received a bye ()

(Bye)

JH 110-122

Cyrus Roseland’s place is unknown

and has scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1 – Cyrus Roseland (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over

Alex Dreiske (Lemmon) (Fall 1:46)

Round 2 – Cyrus Roseland (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over

Sidney Morgan (McLaughlin) (Fall

1:08)

JH 178

Brodie Sott’s place is unknown and

has scored 2.0 team points.

Round 1 – Brodie Sott (Hettinger-

Scranton) won by fall over Walker

Dingfelder (Harding Co. ) (Fall

1:05)