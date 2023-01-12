Sturgis Brown scoops up wrestling crown at Hettinger Classic

The Sturgis Brown Scoopers made a successful road trip from South Dakota to Hettinger for two days and went home with the Hettinger Classic championship Saturday afternoon.
The Scoopers finished with 383 points, leaving secondplace Miles City (MT) and Moorcroft (WY) far behind. Miles City edged Moorcroft for the runner-up sport by just four points – 234 to 230.
The 11 out-of-state teams dominated the two-day wrestling event which brought hundreds of grapplers to southwestern North Dakota.
After the three teams from South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming, the hosts placed fourth in the team standings with 178 points – just one-half point ahead of rival Killdeer (177.5).
Spearfish (SD) was sixth with 161 points, followed by Dawson County (MT) with 146 points.
Bowman County-Beach came in eighth with 121 points, placing ahead of Watford City (ninth, 91) and Harding County (90 points) to round the top ten teams in the 18-team field.
Senior Mace Stuber was the top finisher in the tournament for the Bowman County-Beach squad. He placed second in the 220-pound division, losing to Grey Gilbert of Harding County won by a narrow 3-2 decision in the title match.
Stuber made it to the title match with a pair of byes and two straight falls before he picked up wins by decision in round five and the semifinals. Starting out with a bye, he went to the mat in round 2 where he defeated McLaughlin’s Quentin White Mountain by fall (1:38).
After a round 3 bye, Stuber defeated Jackson Miller of Miles City by fall (1:44) in round 4. Stuber won by a 6-1 decision over Hettinger-Scranton’s Bowden Hasbrouck in round 5.
It was a close battle in the semifinals, with Stuber eventually handing Sturgis Brown’s Zak Juelfs a 6-4 loss to earn the title shot.
Bowman County-Beach’s Cutter Ouradnik who placed fourth (106 pounds) and scored 22.5 team points.
At 113 pounds, Isaiah Dobbs was 12th and scored four team points, while Cade Northrop also was 12th and scored four team points at 132 pounds.
Also at 132 pounds, Caleb Sarsland placed fourth and scored 19 team points. He made it to the semifinals before losing to Riley Davis of Baker by a 3-0 decision.
In the third place match, Lincoln Wickstrom of Harding County won by a 6-1 decision over Sarsland.
Sawyer Noll was fifth at 138 pounds and scored 18.0 team points in the tournament.
At 145 pounds, Kolby Sperry came in sixth and scored 14.0 team points, while at 152 pounds, Emery Noll placed fourth and scored 22.5 team points.
At 160 pounds, Carter Sarsland was eighth and scored 2.0 team points. Blake Wolbaum’s placed 12th and scored no team points in the 170 pound competition.
RESULTS TEAM SCORES
1 Sturgis Brown 383.0
2 Miles City 234.0
3 Moorcroft 230.0
4 Hettinger-Scranton 178.0
5 Killdeer 177.5 6
6 Spearfish 161.0 7
7 Dawson County 146.0 8
8 Bowman-Beach 121.0 9
9 Watford City 91.0 10
10 Harding Co. 90.0
11 Baker 72.0
12 Lemmon 45.0
13 Standing Rock 35.0
14 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/
Dupree 24.0
15 Faith 18.0
16 Broadus 17.5
17 New Town/Parshall 8.0
18 McLaughlin 4.0
TEAM RESULTS
2023 Hettinger Classic Results
Bowman-Beach
Varsity 106
Cutter Ouradnik’s place is 4th and
has scored 22.5 team points.
Round 1 – Jack Bohmbach (Killdeer) won by fall over Cutter Ouradnik (Bowman-Beach) (Fall
3:57)
Round 2 – Cutter Ouradnik (Bowman Beach) won by fall over
Ethan Ward (McLaughlin) (Fall
1:42)
Round 3 – Cutter Ouradnik (Bowman Beach) won by tech fall over
Michael Zoller (Spearfish) (TF 15-
0)
Round 4 – Cutter Ouradnik (Bowman Beach) won by fall over Shay
Smith (Harding Co. ) (Fall 1:08)
Round 5 – Cutter Ouradnik (Bowman Beach) won by fall over Tyler Baldwin (Sturgis Brown) (Fall
5:47)
Semifinal – Dayne Humes (Moorcroft)
won by fall over Cutter
Ouradnik (Bowman-Beach) (Fall
0:56)
3rd Place Match – Caleb Smith
(Miles City) won by fall over Cutter Ouradnik (Bowman-Beach)
(Fall 4:43)
Varsity 113
Isaiah Dobbs’s place is 12th and
has scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 – Adam Cuthrell (Moorcroft) won by fall over Isaiah
Dobbs (Bowman-Beach) (Fall
3:01)
Round 2 – Isaiah Dobbs (Bowman Beach) won by fall over ()
(Fall 0:34)
Varsity 132
Cade Northrop’s place is 12th and
has scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 – Carmine Crow Ghost
(McLaughlin) won by fall over
Cade Northrop (Bowman-Beach)
(Fall 3:14)
Round 2 – Wyatt Cook (Moorcroft)
won by fall over Cade Northrop
(Bowman-Beach) (Fall 0:46)
Round 3 – Caleb Sarsland (Bowman Beach) won by fall over Cade
Northrop (Bowman-Beach) (Fall
0:52)
Round 4 – Lincoln Wickstrom
(Harding Co. ) won by fall over
Cade Northrop (Bowman-Beach)
(Fall 3:00)
Round 5 – Cade Northrop (Bowman Beach) won by fall over
Matthew Reske (Dawson County)
(Fall 0:39)
Varsity 132
Caleb Sarsland’s place is 4th and
has scored 19.0 team points.
Round 1 – Lincoln Wickstrom
(Harding Co. ) won by decision
over Caleb Sarsland (Bowman-
Beach) (Dec 6-5)
Round 2 – Caleb Sarsland (Bowman Beach) won by decision over
Matthew Reske (Dawson County)
(Dec 10-4)
Round 3 – Caleb Sarsland (Bowman Beach) won by fall over Cade
Northrop (Bowman-Beach) (Fall
0:52)
Round 4 – Caleb Sarsland (Bowman Beach) won by decision over
Wyatt Cook (Moorcroft) (Dec 10-
6)
Round 5 – Caleb Sarsland (Bowman Beach) won by fall over Carmine Crow Ghost (McLaughlin)
(Fall 0:49)
Semifinal – Riley Davis (Baker) won
by decision over Caleb Sarsland
(Bowman-Beach) (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match – Lincoln Wickstrom (Harding Co. ) won by decision over Caleb Sarsland (Bowman Beach) (Dec 6-1)
Varsity 138
Sawyer Noll’s place is 5th and has
scored 18.0 team points.
Round 1 – Gus Bohmbach (Killdeer) won by major decision over
Sawyer Noll (Bowman-Beach)
(Maj 16-5)
Round 2 – Sawyer Noll (Bowman-
Beach) won by fall over Chayce
Buckner (Moorcroft) (Fall 3:12)
Round 3 – Cade Willnerd (Sturgis
Brown) won by decision over Sawyer Noll (Bowman-Beach) (Dec
7-0)
Round 4 – Sawyer Noll (Bowman-
Beach) won by fall over Kaden
Gonzales (Spearfish) (Fall 2:18)
Round 5 – Sawyer Noll (Bowman-
Beach) won by decision over Brier
Arnegard (Watford City) (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Semi – Sawyer Noll (Bowman Beach) won by fall over Cash
Hanson (Harding Co. ) (Fall 1:45)
5th Place Match – Sawyer Noll
(Bowman-Beach) won by decision
over Brier Arnegard (Watford City)
(Dec 6-2)
Varsity 145
Kolby Sperry’s place is 6th and has
scored 14.0 team points.
Round 1 – Kolby Sperry (Bowman-
Beach) won in sudden victory – 1
over Dawson Inhofer (Sturgis
Brown) (SV-1 5-3)
Round 2 – Kolby Sperry (Bowman-
Beach) won by decision over Trenton Sheehan (Moorcroft) (Dec 4-2)
Round 3 – Kolby Sperry (Bowman-
Beach) won by fall over Dominick
Mills (Spearfish) (Fall 1:11)
Round 4 – Ethan Dennis (Watford
City) won by decision over Kolby
Sperry (Bowman-Beach) (Dec 8-3)
Round 5 – Currey Brown (Miles
City) won by major decision over
Kolby Sperry (Bowman-Beach)
(Maj 19-6)
Cons. Semi – Kolby Sperry (Bowman Beach) won by fall over Keenan Huber (Dawson County) (Fall
1:11)
5th Place Match – Dawson Inhofer
(Sturgis Brown) won by decision
over Kolby Sperry (Bowman-
Beach) (Dec 5-3)
Varsity 152
Emery Noll’s place is 4th and has
scored 22.5 team points.
Round 1 – Emery Noll (Bowman-
Beach) won by fall over Deegan
Tvedt (Miles City) (Fall 5:07)
Round 2 – Emery Noll (Bowman-
Beach) won by decision over Devin
Greff (Hettinger-Scranton) (Dec
6-3)
Round 3 – Emery Noll (Bowman-
Beach) won by tech fall over Tanner Blackwell (Hettinger-Scranton) (TF 15-0)
Round 4 – Emery Noll (Bowman-
Beach) won by decision over Riggin Schaffer (Broadus) (Dec 8-4)
Round 5 – Emery Noll (Bowman-
Beach) won by medical forfeit over
Kalvin Ketelsen (Sturgis Brown)
(MFF)
Semifinal – Chris Boardman
(Moorcroft) won by major decision
over Emery Noll (Bowman-Beach)
(Maj 14-2)
3rd Place Match – Devin Greff
(Hettinger-Scranton) won by medical
forfeit over Emery Noll (Bowman Beach) (MFF)
Varsity 160
Carter Sarsland’s place is 8th and
has scored 2.0 team points.
Round 1 – Carter Sarsland (Bowman Beach) received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2 – Tucker Ellison (Miles
City) won by fall over Carter
Sarsland (Bowman-Beach) (Fall
1:17)
Round 3 – Zhoel Irion (Sturgis
Brown) won by fall over Carter
Sarsland (Bowman-Beach) (Fall
2:25)
Round 4 – Carter Sarsland (Bowman Beach) won by decision over
Chase Temple (Sturgis Brown)
(Dec 11-6)
Round 5 – Braizyn Humpal (Moorcroft) won by fall over Carter
Sarsland (Bowman-Beach) (Fall
4:39)
Cons. Semi – Jacob Ellingson
(Spearfish) won by fall over Carter
Sarsland (Bowman-Beach) (Fall
2:00)
7th Place Match – William Roundy
(Killdeer) won by fall over Carter
Sarsland (Bowman-Beach) (Fall
3:26)
Varsity 170
Blake Wolbaum’s place is 12th and
has scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 – Spencer Cuthrell (Moorcroft) won by fall over Blake
Wolbaum (Bowman-Beach) (Fall
1:44)
Round 2 – Emmitt Maher (Lemmon) won by fall over Blake
Wolbaum (Bowman-Beach) (Fall
0:37)
Round 4 – Mason Schlup (Spearfish) won by fall over Blake
Wolbaum (Bowman-Beach) (Fall
0:48)
Round 5 – Preston Ray (Sturgis
Brown) won by fall over Blake
Wolbaum (Bowman-Beach) (Fall
0:46)
Varsity 220
Mace Stuber’s place is 2nd and has
scored 24.0 team points.
Round 1 – Mace Stuber (Bowman-
Beach) received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2 – Mace Stuber (Bowman-
Beach) won by fall over Quentin
White Mountain (McLaughlin)
(Fall 1:38)
Round 3 – Mace Stuber (Bowman-
Beach) received a bye () (Bye)
Round 4 – Mace Stuber (Bowman-
Beach) won by fall over Jackson
Miller (Miles City) (Fall 1:44)
Round 5 – Mace Stuber (Bowman Beach) won by decision over
Bowden Hasbrouck (Hettinger-
Scranton) (Dec 6-1)
Semifinal – Mace Stuber (Bowman-
Beach) won by decision over Zak
Juelfs (Sturgis Brown) (Dec 6-4)
1st Place Match – Grey Gilbert
(Harding Co. ) won by decision
over Mace Stuber (Bowman-
Beach) (Dec 3-2)
Cade Northrop’s place is unknown
and has scored 0.0 team points.
JH 75-85
Elijah Mark’s place is 6th and has
scored 3.0 team points.
Round 1 – Alberto Verdin (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over
Elijah Mark (Bowman-Beach) (Fall
3:00)
JH 75-85
Gabe Sarsland’s place is 6th and
has scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 – Gabe Sarsland (Bowman Beach) won by fall over Marcus Reynolds (Moorcroft) (Fall
2:37)
JH 90-105
Silas Mark’s place is unknown and
has scored 2.0 team points.
Round 1 – Danner Wiseman
(Moorcroft) won by fall over Silas
Mark (Bowman-Beach) (Fall 1:14)
Round 2 – Silas Mark (Bowman-
Beach) won by fall over Donny
Forster (Lemmon) (Fall 1:16)
Round 3 – Silas Mark (Bowman-
Beach) received a bye () (Bye)
JH 128-140
Jace Getz’s place is 3rd and has
scored 0.0 team points.
JH 148
Daniel Hoff’s place is 4th and has
scored 4.0 team points.
6th Grade 70-75
Noah Conaway’s place is unknown
and has scored 1.0 team points.
Round 1 – Noah Conaway (Bowman Beach) won by major decision over Daeson Moncur (Harding Co. ) (Maj 16-4)
2023 Hettinger Classic Results for Hettinger-Scranton
Varsity 113
Riley Hasbrouck’s place is 3rd and
has scored 27.0 team points.
Round 1 – Riley Hasbrouck (Hettinger
Scranton) won by fall over
Cooper Mackaben (Faith) (Fall
0:42)
Round 2 – Riley Hasbrouck (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over
Maxwell Anderson (Lemmon)
(Fall 2:56)
Round 3 – Riley Hasbrouck (Hettinger Scranton) received a bye ()
(Bye)
Round 4 – Riley Hasbrouck (Hettinger Scranton) won by forfeit
over Landyn Kruske (Spearfish)
(FF)
Round 5 – Riley Hasbrouck (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over
Liam Albrecht (Killdeer) (Fall
5:35)
Semifinal – Jake Phalen (Miles
City) won by decision over Riley
Hasbrouck (Hettinger-Scranton)
(Dec 8-4)
3rd Place Match – Riley Hasbrouck (Hettinger-Scranton) won
by decision over Liam Albrecht
(Killdeer) (Dec 7-1)
Varsity 120
Kyler Schalesky’s place is 4th and
has scored 22.0 team points.
Round 1 – Kyler Schalesky (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over
David Feez (Faith) (Fall 1:30)
Round 2 – Kyler Schalesky (Hettinger Scranton) won by tech fall
over Xadyn LaPlante (Cheyenne-
Eagle Butte/Dupree) (TF 15-0)
Round 3 – Kyler Schalesky (Hettinger Scranton) won by tech fall
over Phoenix Foote (New Town/
Parshall ) (TF 17-1)
Round 4 – Kyler Schalesky (Hettinger Scranton) won by injury
default over Payton Gaskins (Miles
City) (Inj. 3:03)
Round 5 – John Jeffery (Spearfish)
won by fall over Kyler Schalesky
(Hettinger-Scranton) (Fall 1:44)
Semifinal – Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) won by fall over Kyler
Schalesky (Hettinger-Scranton)
(Fall 3:22)
3rd Place Match – Gage Anderson
(Lemmon) won by decision over
Kyler Schalesky (Hettinger-Scranton) (Dec 5-2)
Varsity 145
Jaron Frank’s place is 4th and has
scored 25.0 team points.
Round 1 – Jaron Frank (Hettinger-
Scranton) won by major decision over Keenan Huber (Dawson
County) (Maj 11-2)
Round 2 – Jaron Frank (Hettinger-
Scranton) won by fall over Roy Antrim (Faith) (Fall 1:05)
Round 3 – Jaron Frank (Hettinger-
Scranton) won by major decision
over Richie Allison (Moorcroft)
(Maj 12-4)
Round 4 – Jaron Frank (Hettinger-
Scranton) won by fall over Colton
Playle (Broadus) (Fall 1:29)
Round 5 – Jaron Frank (Hettinger-
Scranton) won by fall over Aiden
Kracht (Spearfish) (Fall 3:49)
Semifinal – Ethan Dennis (Watford
City) won by decision over Jaron
Frank (Hettinger-Scranton) (Dec
10-7)
3rd Place Match – Currey Brown
(Miles City) won by injury default
over Jaron Frank (Hettinger-
Scranton) (Inj. 4:18)
Varsity 152
Devin Greff’s place is 3rd and has
scored 25.0 team points.
Round 1 – Riggin Schaffer (Broadus) won by major decision over
Devin Greff (Hettinger-Scranton)
(Maj 11-2)
Round 2 – Emery Noll (Bowman-
Beach) won by decision over Devin
Greff (Hettinger-Scranton) (Dec
6-3)
Round 3 – Devin Greff (Hettinger-
Scranton) won by forfeit over Kalvin Ketelsen (Sturgis Brown) (FF)
Round 4 – Devin Greff (Hettinger-
Scranton) won by fall over Tanner
Blackwell (Hettinger-Scranton)
(Fall 5:46)
Round 5 – Devin Greff (Hettinger-
Scranton) won by fall over Deegan
Tvedt (Miles City) (Fall 3:51)
Semifinal – Tucker Bohmbach
(Killdeer) won by fall over Devin
Greff (Hettinger-Scranton) (Fall
1:36)
3rd Place Match – Devin Greff
(Hettinger-Scranton) won by medical forfeit over Emery Noll (Bowman Beach) (MFF)
Varsity 152
Tanner Blackwell’s place is 12th
and has scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 – Kalvin Ketelsen (Sturgis
Brown) won by fall over Tanner
Blackwell (Hettinger-Scranton)
(Fall 1:52)
Round 2 – Deegan Tvedt (Miles
City) won by decision over Tanner
Blackwell (Hettinger-Scranton)
(Dec 14-8)
Round 3 – Emery Noll (Bowman-
Beach) won by tech fall over Tanner Blackwell (Hettinger-Scranton) (TF 15-0)
Round 4 – Devin Greff (Hettinger-
Scranton) won by fall over Tanner
Blackwell (Hettinger-Scranton)
(Fall 5:46)
Round 5 – Riggin Schaffer (Broadus) won by tech fall over Tanner
Blackwell (Hettinger-Scranton)
(TF 15-0)
Varsity 182
Tristan Pekas’s place is 2nd and
has scored 28.0 team points.
Round 1 – Tristan Pekas (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over
Wyatt Allred (Moorcroft) (Fall
1:30)
Round 2 – Tristan Pekas (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over
Easton DeJong (Miles City) (Fall
1:18)
Round 3 – Tristan Pekas (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over
Dane Jepson (Killdeer) (Fall 0:55)
Round 4 – Tristan Pekas (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over
Brenton Padden (Harding Co. )
(Fall 1:23)
Round 5 – Reese Jacobs (Sturgis
Brown) won by major decision
over Tristan Pekas (Hettinger-
Scranton) (Maj 14-0)
Varsity 195
Nick Anderson’s place is 2nd and
has scored 25.0 team points.
Round 1 – Nick Anderson (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over
Tucker Turbiville (Baker) (Fall
0:57)
Round 2 – Nick Anderson (Hettinger Scranton) received a bye ()
(Bye)
Round 3 – Nick Anderson (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over
Connor Tvedt (Lemmon) (Fall
0:42)
Round 4 – Nick Anderson (Hettinger Scranton) received a bye ()
(Bye)
Round 5 – Nick Anderson (Hettinger Scranton) won by major
decision over Birch Bang (Killdeer)
(Maj 9-0)
Semifinal – Nick Anderson (Hettinger
Scranton) won by decision
over Helixo Eagle (Standing Rock)
(Dec 4-2)
1st Place Match – Jaiden Gibson
(Miles City) won by major decision
over Nick Anderson (Hettinger-
Scranton) (Maj 9-0)
Varsity 220
Bowden Hasbrouck’s place is 4th
and has scored 15.0 team points.
Round 1 – Bowden Hasbrouck
(Hettinger-Scranton) won by fall
over Jackson Miller (Miles City)
(Fall 1:17)
Round 2 – Bowden Hasbrouck
(Hettinger-Scranton) received a
bye () (Bye)
Round 3 – Bowden Hasbrouck
(Hettinger-Scranton) received a
bye () (Bye)
Round 4 – Bowden Hasbrouck
(Hettinger-Scranton) won by fall
over Quentin White Mountain
(McLaughlin) (Fall 1:27)
Round 5 – Mace Stuber (Bowman Beach) won by decision over
Bowden Hasbrouck (Hettinger-
Scranton) (Dec 6-1)
Semifinal – Grey Gilbert (Harding
Co. ) won by decision over Bowden
Hasbrouck (Hettinger-Scranton)
(Dec 1-0)
3rd Place Match – Zak Juelfs (Sturgis Brown) won by fall over
Bowden Hasbrouck (Hettinger-
Scranton) (Fall 1:58)
JV 106
Round 1 – Will Merkel (Miles City)
won by major decision over Nick
Dobitz (Hettinger-Scranton) (Maj
8-0)
Round 2 – Burke Vanderpool
(Hettinger-Scranton) won by decision over Nick Dobitz (Hettinger-
Scranton) (Dec 6-4)
Round 1 – Hunter Mcgrane (Dawson County) won by decision over
Burke Vanderpool (Hettinger-
Scranton) (Dec 4-1)
Round 2 – Burke Vanderpool
(Hettinger-Scranton) won by decision over Nick Dobitz (Hettinger-
Scranton) (Dec 6-4)
JV 120
Stone Stadheim’s place is 12th and
has scored 0.0 team points.
Round 3 – Stone Stadheim (Hettinger Scranton) received a bye ()
(Bye)
Round 4 – Stone Stadheim (Hettinger Scranton) received a bye ()
(Bye)
Round 3 – Tanner Blackwell (Hettinger Scranton) received a bye ()
(Bye)
JH 75-85
Tyler Fitch’s place is 6th and has
scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 – Tyler Fitch (Hettinger-
Scranton) won by fall over Caysen
Phillips (Moorcroft) (Fall 1:21)
JH 75-85
Alberto Verdin’s place is 6th and
has scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 – Alberto Verdin (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over
Elijah Mark (Bowman-Beach) (Fall
3:00)
JH 90-105
Austin Ormiston’s place is unknown and has scored 2.0 team
points.
Round 1 – Austin Ormiston (Hettinger Scranton) won by decision
over Donny Forster (Lemmon)
(Dec 7-2)
Round 2 – Austin Ormiston (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over
Wanbli White Tail (McLaughlin)
(Fall 0:22)
Round 5 – Austin Ormiston (Hettinger Scranton) received a bye ()
(Bye)
JH 110-122
Cyrus Roseland’s place is unknown
and has scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 – Cyrus Roseland (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over
Alex Dreiske (Lemmon) (Fall 1:46)
Round 2 – Cyrus Roseland (Hettinger Scranton) won by fall over
Sidney Morgan (McLaughlin) (Fall
1:08)
JH 178
Brodie Sott’s place is unknown and
has scored 2.0 team points.
Round 1 – Brodie Sott (Hettinger-
Scranton) won by fall over Walker
Dingfelder (Harding Co. ) (Fall
1:05)
