Swanson wins resurrected I-Kid-Arod

Vedder Swanson is the champion of the first annual I-Kid- Arod, a competition staged in the south field behind the Rouzie Recreation Center. Designed to play into interest in the famous Iditarod marathon dog racing competition, the Bowman Recreation Department just had one problem when it was originally scheduled in February. There was no snow. However, after the first April blizzard, the competition was quickly resurrected for April 18 with an announcement on Facebook. Still, the competition designed to have competitors hit a snowy course which would use a homemade cardboard box with duct tape as a sled still ran into problems. First, Swanson was the only entrant to show up at the Recreation Center. Second, most of the snow in the field south of the center was cleared before the competition. That left only a small patch of snow on one slope. However, with a little push from a friend, Swanson was able to ride down the slope several times and be declared the winner. “It was Finley-powered,” he said, referring to his friend giving him a push down the slope.

Not only was Swanson the winner, but he also picked up several other awards including one for having the best decorated cardboard “sled.” He smiled when he was told he swept the competition and again when he was also told that he would hold the champion title until the recreation department held another IKid Arod. According to one of the organizers, they hope to do it again around the same time as the famous Alaskan endurance race using dog teams.