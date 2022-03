Sylvia Borchert, 92, of Fargo, ND, passed away on March 3, 2022 at Bethany on 42nd in Fargo, under the care of the nursing staff and Ethos Hospice. Sylvia Jean Gausemel was born on May 7, 1929 in Bowman, North Dakota to Selmer and Hattie (Norem) Gausemel. In August 1940, the family moved to Drake, North Dakota. She attended Drake […]