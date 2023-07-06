Verizon lights up 5G Ultra Wideband across North Dakota

Customers in Crosby, Columbus, Flaxton, Sherwood, Mohall, Westhope, Willow City, Belcourt, Rolla, Starkweather, Devils Lake, Anamoose, Velva, Williston, Newtown, Killdeer, Beach, Center, New Rockford, Jamestown, Gackle, Ashley, Grafton, Wahpeton, Drayton, Buxton, Valley City, Oriska, Forman, and Ludden benefit from new high-performance 5G technology with higher speeds, greater capacity and network reliability Ludden, ND - Residents across Crosby, Columbus, Flaxton, Sherwood, […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!