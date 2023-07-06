Verizon lights up 5G Ultra Wideband across North Dakota

Customers in Crosby, Columbus, Flaxton, Sherwood, Mohall, Westhope, Willow City, Belcourt, Rolla, Starkweather, Devils Lake, Anamoose, Velva, Williston, Newtown, Kill­deer, Beach, Center, New Rockford, James­town, Gackle, Ashley, Grafton, Wahpeton, Drayton, Buxton, Valley City, Oriska, For­man, and Ludden benefit from new high-per­formance 5G technology with higher speeds, greater capacity and network reliability Ludden, ND - Residents across Crosby, Columbus, Flaxton, Sherwood, […]