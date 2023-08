Funeral services for Viola “Vi” Homiston, 93 of Watford City were Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Wilmington Lutheran Church in Arnegard, ND with Pastor Garrett Gudmunsen officiating. Vi will be laid to rest next to her husband, Ernie, at Schafer Cemetery in Watford City under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City. Visitation was Sunday, October […]