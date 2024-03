Welcome Rhamond to Pio­neer Trails Regional Museum. Rhamond joins Gundy in the Paleontology Exhibits in Bow­man, ND. In the fall of 1992, Dean A. Pearson discovered a single bone sticking out of a steep hillside near Rhame, ND. A short time later it was official­ly identified as a Tyrannosau­rus rex. By the end of the dig season in 1992, eleven […]