Zachary Dean Lewton, 18, of Hazen, ND went to be with his heavenly father on March 15th 2022. Visitation will from 5:00 to 7:00 PM CDT, Thursday, at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah. Services will be held at 10:00 AM CDT on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church, Beulah, ND, with Pastor Kent Sperry officiating. Burial will follow at […]